Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 1,499.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.83% of Mack Cali Realty worth $17,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.22. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. Analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Mack Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

