Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 715.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 665,110 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

