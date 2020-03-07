Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Icon worth $16,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Icon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Icon by 7.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Icon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Icon by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Icon by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ICLR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.