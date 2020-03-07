Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD opened at $715.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $772.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $733.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $638.92 and a twelve month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $770.86.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.