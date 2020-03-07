Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SL Green Realty worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SLG. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

