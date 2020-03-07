Citigroup Inc. Purchases 188,320 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 134.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,320 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Genpact worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Genpact by 7.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 11.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 38,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 84.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 102,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Shares of G opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

