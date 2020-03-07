Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Evergy worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 118.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Evergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $69.84 on Friday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

