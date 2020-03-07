Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 2,706.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 791,809 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of NetScout Systems worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $25.07 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.93, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. BidaskClub lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

