Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 2,422.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.59% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 70,889 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

SAIL opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIL. DA Davidson began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,920,115.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

