Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,344 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.54% of LivePerson worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after purchasing an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 919.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 269,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,869,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPSN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

