Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,364 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $121.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $112.01 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

