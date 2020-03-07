Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,405 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,405 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $14,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in CDW by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CDW by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. CDW has a 12-month low of $90.53 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.