Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,614 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,614 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Guidewire Software worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,782 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,565,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $8,823,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 705,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,267 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $238,080.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $465,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,575 shares of company stock worth $11,174,303. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $86.47 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 584.75, a P/E/G ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

