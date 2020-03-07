Citigroup Inc. Sells 288,484 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,484 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Equitable worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 55.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE:EQH opened at $18.76 on Friday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

