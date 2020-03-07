Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,258 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 554,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000.

RSP stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

