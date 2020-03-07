Citigroup Inc. Sells 47,930 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,930 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average is $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $173.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

