Citigroup Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Teleflex worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.64.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $346.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $271.56 and a 1-year high of $398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

