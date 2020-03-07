Citigroup Inc. Sells 59,465 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Globe Life worth $15,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $86.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

