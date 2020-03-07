Citigroup Inc. Sells 871,734 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 871,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Western Midstream Partners worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,660,000 after buying an additional 6,677,468 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $4,472,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $5,321,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 77.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159,303 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

WES stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.622 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.50%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WES. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

