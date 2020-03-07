Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,270 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $18,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,379,006.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $888,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,822.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,261,811. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.75.

VRSK opened at $163.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.34. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $171.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

