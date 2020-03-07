Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of NVR worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVR by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,845.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,910.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,746.50. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,684.00 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $58.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

