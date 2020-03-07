Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 100,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,105,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 501,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,689,000 after buying an additional 333,001 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $57.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94.

