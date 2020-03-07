Civic Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Vebitcoin, ABCC and Upbit. In the last seven days, Civic has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $21.83 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Mercatox, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Huobi, ABCC, OKEx, HitBTC, GOPAX, Radar Relay, COSS, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.