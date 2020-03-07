Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,000. Apple accounts for about 7.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.24. The company has a market cap of $1,264.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.