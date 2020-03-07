Claymore Price Tops $0.0000 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

