CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,293,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508,785 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.42% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $32,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,300,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 882.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,698,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 983,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.03.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.