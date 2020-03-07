CoinEx Token (CET) Achieves Market Cap of $12.28 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $2.50 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,281,197 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

