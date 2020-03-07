ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Up 15.5% This Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $2,112.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,888,687,213 coins and its circulating supply is 11,847,645,386 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

