Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 31,028.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,998,537 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.29% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $30,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 737,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,463.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 324,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

