Comparing Revolve Group (RVLV) & Its Competitors

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is one of 26 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Revolve Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Revolve Group alerts:

This table compares Revolve Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group Competitors -10.70% -18.89% -6.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million $35.67 million 22.56 Revolve Group Competitors $15.47 billion $472.05 million 18.69

Revolve Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Revolve Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Revolve Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Revolve Group Competitors 252 924 2633 90 2.66

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 56.66%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 26.74%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Revolve Group rivals beat Revolve Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.