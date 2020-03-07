ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Media Impact Rating of -1.00

News stories about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ConocoPhillips earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the energy producer an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,503,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,647. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

