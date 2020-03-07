Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Consolidated Edison worth $110,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of ED traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,705,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

