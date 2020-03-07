Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

CPSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.