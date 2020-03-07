Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 2.21% of The New Ireland Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRL stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

