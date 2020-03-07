COTI Trading Up 60.6% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and $14.86 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 60.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 312,250,374 coins. COTI's official website is coti.io.

The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

