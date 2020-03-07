CoTrader Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $526,231.00 and $90,532.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

About CoTrader

COT is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

