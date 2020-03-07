Counterparty (XCP) Price Hits $1.44 on Major Exchanges

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00015798 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Poloniex. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $3,377.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,365 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

