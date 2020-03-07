Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $3,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

