Credit Agricole S A Buys 17,644 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

