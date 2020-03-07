Credit Agricole S A Buys 19,035 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.76 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

