Credit Agricole S A Buys 32,450 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $814,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,570.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 316,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.