Credit Agricole S A Decreases Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth $178,404,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,027,000 after buying an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after buying an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $136.05 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.77 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.19.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

