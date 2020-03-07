Credit Agricole S A Has $1.33 Million Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 50,321.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,867 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 43,780 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

