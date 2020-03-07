Credit Agricole S A Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

