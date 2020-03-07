Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Share Price

Headlines about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a daily sentiment score of -2.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the chip maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Intel’s score:

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. 36,241,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,715,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.