Critical Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price

News coverage about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a news sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Wells Fargo & Co’s score:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.94.

WFC traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. 56,757,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,408,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

