Critical Survey: ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (OTCMKTS:EBR)

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ENEVA S A/S alerts:

0.6% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ENEVA S A/S and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.83 billion 1.39 $3.30 billion N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% CENTRAIS ELETRI/S N/A 25.76% 8.56%

Risk and Volatility

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, meaning that its stock price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S beats ENEVA S A/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for ENEVA S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEVA S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.