CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $286,530.00 and $1,809.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

