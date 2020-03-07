CryptoAds Marketplace Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last Week (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $158,643.00 and $88,580.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

