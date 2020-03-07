CryptoFranc Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00011463 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinExchange and Bitfinex. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $2,496.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

CryptoFranc Token Profile

XCHF is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 8,231,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

